CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Short Interest Up 17,500.0% in March

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 17,500.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNNXF remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Monday. 2,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,040. CannAmerica Brands has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06.
About CannAmerica Brands
Recommended Story: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for CannAmerica Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannAmerica Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.