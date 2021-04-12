CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWXZF. Raymond James cut CanWel Building Materials Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

CWXZF stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

