Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share.

FRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.78.

NYSE:FRT opened at $105.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $110.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

