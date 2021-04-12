Capital One Financial Weighs in on Hess Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hess in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Shares of HES stock opened at $73.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.23. Hess has a 1-year low of $32.41 and a 1-year high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hess by 2.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hess by 16.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100,672 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hess by 31.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 191.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 341,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 224,718 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 in the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

