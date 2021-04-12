Cappasity (CAPP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.11 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Cappasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Cappasity has a total market cap of $18.65 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

