Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021


Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CSFFF. Scotia Howard Weill restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Capstone Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.37.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.50. 30,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,576. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Analyst Recommendations for Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

