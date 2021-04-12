Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CSFFF. Scotia Howard Weill restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Capstone Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.37.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.50. 30,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,576. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

