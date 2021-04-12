Cardano (ADA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.76 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00002163 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $41.89 billion and $4.76 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00059454 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00056089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.90 or 0.00367787 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011316 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000575 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00023974 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

