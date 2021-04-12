Cardano Price Tops $1.32 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $42.05 billion and approximately $5.50 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $1.32 or 0.00002181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00055053 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00052964 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.47 or 0.00380278 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000579 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00025331 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.