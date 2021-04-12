Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will announce sales of $40.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.59 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $39.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $160.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $158.21 billion to $161.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $168.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $164.46 billion to $170.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $60.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 298,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 33,238 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

