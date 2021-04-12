CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get CareDx alerts:

In related news, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $864,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $1,066,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,579 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,873. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,992,000 after purchasing an additional 225,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CareDx by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,418,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,759,000 after purchasing an additional 65,135 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 851.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after purchasing an additional 867,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 784,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,088 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $71.75 on Monday. CareDx has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.97 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.51 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.