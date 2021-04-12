CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

CarGurus stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.66.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CarGurus by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

