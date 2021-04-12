Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Longbow Research

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CSL has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.29.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $171.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $171.93.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

