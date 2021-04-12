CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

KMX stock opened at $131.63 on Monday. CarMax has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $136.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in CarMax by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 35,321 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $3,745,438.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,275 shares of company stock worth $44,635,982. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.