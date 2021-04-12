CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Holdings Cut by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up approximately 5.0% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned about 0.20% of CarMax worth $43,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,024,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,427,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after buying an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 452.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after buying an additional 253,200 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,357.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,814.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,275 shares of company stock valued at $44,635,982 over the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMX opened at $131.63 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $136.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

