Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,906 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,805 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.1% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.90. The company had a trading volume of 328,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,690. The company has a market capitalization of $214.24 billion, a PE ratio of 77.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $83.71 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

