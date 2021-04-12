Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,446 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCM. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,925. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76.

