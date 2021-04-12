Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 4,278 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $21,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $230,672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after buying an additional 215,175 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,305,000 after buying an additional 189,462 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 830.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after buying an additional 180,684 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROK traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $264.25. 6,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.75. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.80 and a 1-year high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.71.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

