Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,382 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.1% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $27,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $311.06. 345,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,455,373. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.13 and its 200 day moving average is $271.91. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.34 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,346,594 shares of company stock worth $367,106,993 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.15.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

