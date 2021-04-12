Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,713 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $199.80. The stock had a trading volume of 141,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,833. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.49 and a 1 year high of $198.67. The company has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

