Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $19.25 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $19,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $202,920,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $72,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after buying an additional 145,268 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $60,098,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,313,000 after purchasing an additional 115,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.

ZBRA stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $505.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,339. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $192.42 and a one year high of $516.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $481.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

