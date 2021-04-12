Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $27.99 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.2% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

VZ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 667,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,908,039. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $238.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

