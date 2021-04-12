Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $28.95 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 1.2% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $28,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $240.23. The company had a trading volume of 49,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.80. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

