Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,995 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.79. 189,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,097,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.28. The firm has a market cap of $152.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,453. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.