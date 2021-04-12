Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.7% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $41,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after acquiring an additional 965,165 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after acquiring an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after acquiring an additional 482,250 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $378.92. The company had a trading volume of 80,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $376.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 755,220 shares of company stock worth $249,649,372. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.37.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

