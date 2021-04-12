Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 25,350 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the period. The Progressive makes up about 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $23,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other The Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

PGR traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.82. 94,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average of $92.97. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.