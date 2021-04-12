Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,684 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $142.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.67 and a 200-day moving average of $139.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

