Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,236 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $19,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 8,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.73. 11,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.60. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.56 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.47, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

