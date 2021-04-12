Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,147 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $21,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 200,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 93,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 47,647 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $51.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,375. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $51.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39.

