Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 412 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $18,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD traded down $2.60 on Monday, hitting $1,219.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,891. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,123.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,123.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.32 and a 12-month high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,002.89.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total transaction of $6,057,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at $28,505,688.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

