Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,397,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of Carnival Co. & worth $95,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCL opened at $29.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

