Carry Price Reaches $0.0260 on Major Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market cap of $205.72 million and $3.63 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00015011 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00043955 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,916,459,332 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

