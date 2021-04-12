Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 118.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,827 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Carvana worth $37,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $1,445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Carvana by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Carvana by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Carvana by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVNA opened at $271.30 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.42 and a 200-day moving average of $251.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of -99.38 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.96, for a total value of $17,877,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,820 shares of company stock valued at $214,240,731 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.27.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

