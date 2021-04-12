carVertical (CV) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, carVertical has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. One carVertical coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $24.32 million and $617,690.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00055278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.01 or 0.00671612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00088363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00043873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00035855 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

