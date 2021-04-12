CashBet Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $24.68, $33.94 and $50.98. CashBet Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00055340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00020217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00088052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.55 or 0.00662670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00043923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00035831 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $10.39, $5.60, $24.43, $51.55, $18.94, $13.77, $50.98, $32.15, $24.68, $7.50 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.