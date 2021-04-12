Caspian (CSP) Market Capitalization Achieves $19.50 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Caspian has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $19.50 million and $72,106.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00054355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00019993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00088490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.76 or 0.00619033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00041980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00035166 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

