Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 6.1%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.99 and last traded at $39.02. 5,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,651,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

A number of research firms have commented on SAVA. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.83 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $673,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 569.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 520,414 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

