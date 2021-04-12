Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is Oak Harvest Investment Services’ 8th Largest Position

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 2.1% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $415,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $93,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.65.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.02. The stock had a trading volume of 65,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,296. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

