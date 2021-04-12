Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 133.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,891 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $49,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,296. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.54 and a 200 day moving average of $187.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.15.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

