Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 1.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.15.

NYSE CAT opened at $230.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.45. The company has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

