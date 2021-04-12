Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 0.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after acquiring an additional 175,477 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.64. 70,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,296. The stock has a market cap of $125.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.65.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

