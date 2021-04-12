Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.65.

CAT traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $230.93. 1,685,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,040. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.45. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

