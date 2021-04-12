Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Cavco Industries worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $224.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.47 and a 1 year high of $242.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.95.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. Analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

