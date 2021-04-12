CBDAO Hits Market Cap of $78,480.78 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. CBDAO has a total market capitalization of $78,480.78 and $118,273.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CBDAO has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00054911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00020046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.14 or 0.00689060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00089419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00036191 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00044032 BTC.

CBDAO Coin Profile

CBDAO is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

