Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $92.73

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE:CBOE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.73 and traded as high as $101.62. Cboe Global Markets shares last traded at $101.42, with a volume of 372,767 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.73.

About Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

