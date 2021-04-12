CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Stock Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.85% of CBTX worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,579,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CBTX by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 51,461 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CBTX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CBTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CBTX by 5,943.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85,352 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have commented on CBTX. Stephens cut shares of CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.
CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, analysts forecast that CBTX, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.
CBTX Company Profile
CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.
