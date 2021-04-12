Ccore 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $90.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 61.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Ccore has traded 97.4% higher against the US dollar. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $9,296.27 and approximately $90.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00054403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00088659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.66 or 0.00620299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00041968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00034926 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.