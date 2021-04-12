CCUniverse Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 36% higher against the US dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $72,085.81 and approximately $1,747.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006059 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00019897 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002414 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

