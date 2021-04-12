Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $21.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.35. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celcuity will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celcuity stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.54% of Celcuity worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

