Celeum (CLX) Market Cap Hits $2,979.76

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded down 93.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Celeum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celeum has a market capitalization of $2,979.76 and $347.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celeum has traded down 93.2% against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00067399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00275117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.37 or 0.00711899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,289.55 or 0.99961600 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.03 or 0.00984914 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00020530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 coins. Celeum’s official Twitter account is @celeum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celeum’s official message board is medium.com/@celeum . The official website for Celeum is celeum.tk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

