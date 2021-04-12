Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Gap Down to $19.92

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.92, but opened at $19.29. Cellectis shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 1,712 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Cellectis alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. Analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cellectis by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.